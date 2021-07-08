NSE: Investors lose N30bn as market cap slips by 0.14%

Investors lost over N30 trillion at the Nigerian stock market following the crash in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization dropped to N20.04 trillion at the end of trading today.

This was N30 billion or 0.14 percent lower than the N20.07 trillion reported at the bourse the previous day.

The All Share Index was down by 31.4 basis points and slipped to 38,469.87 from 38,501.31 reported on Wednesday.

Shareholders traded 238.24 million shares valued at N2.58 billion in 3,927 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 296.09 million shares worth N2.56 billion that exchanged hands in 4,507 transactions on Wednesday.

NEM led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.20kobo to move from N2 to N2.20kobo per share.

Courtville gained 9.52 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

NAHCO’s share price rose by N0.14kobo to end trading at N2.59kobo from N2.45kobo per share.

Caverton Helicopter’s share price was up by 4.42 percent to move from N1.81kobo to N1.89kobo per share at the end of trading.

Transcorp’s share price increased by 4.40 percent to end trading with N0.95kobo from N0.91kobo per share.

Prestige topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.50kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Pharmadeko’s share price declined from N1.34kobo to N1.21kobo per share following a loss of N0.13kobo in its share price.

UPL’s share price plunged by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.52kobo from N1.65kobo per share.

Wapic’s share price declined from N0.59kobo to N0.56kobo per share after losing 5.08 percent in share price during trading.

Mutual Benefit completed the list as its share price fell by 4.65 percent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 34.43 million shares worth N32.13 million.

Courtville’s shares were traded at a volume of 26.36 million and valued at N5.89 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 23.67 million shares traded at a cost of N590.34 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 20.44 million shares worth N47.41 million, while Chams recorded over 15.11 million traded shares at a value of N3.02 million.

