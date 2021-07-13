NSE: Investors lose N337.92m. Wema Bank, NCR among top gainers

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N337.92 million on Tuesday following the drop in the market capitalization to N19,724,173,394,472 at the close of the day’s business.

This was lower than the N19,724,511,316,193 recorded at the bourse on Monday.

The All Share Index was down by 0.65 basis points to settle at 37,857.24 from 37,857.89 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 197.27 million shares valued at N1.92 billion in 3,567 deals on Tuesday.

This topped the 187.24 million shares valued at N2.89 billion that exchanged hands in 4,017 deals on Monday.

NCR led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.24kobo to move from N2.49kobo to N2.73per share.

Wema Bank gained 9.46 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.74kobo to N0.81kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price rose by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank share price was up by N0.11kobo to move from N1.60kobo to N1.71kobo per share at the end of trading.

Lasaco share price increased by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.60kobo from N1.50kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.14kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.54kobo to N1.40kobo per share.

Custodian share price declined from N6.50kobo to N6.10 per share following a loss of N0.40kobo in its share price.

Japaul Gold share price plunged by 5.66 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

First Bank completed the list as its share price fell by N0.30kobo to end trading at N7.20kobo from N7.50kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 37.19 million shares worth N28.05 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 27.91 million and valued at N823.19 million.

UPDC was next with 13.85 million shares traded at a cost of N19.55 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 12.15 million shares worth N28.36 million, while UBA recorded over 9.58 million traded shares at a value of N72.20 million.

