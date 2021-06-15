NSE: Investors lose N340bn as market capitalization dips by 1.6% | Ripples Nigeria

The slide in the Nigerian stock market continued on Monday as the market capitalization dropped to N20.06 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The figure was N340 billion or 1.66 percent lower than the N20.40 trillion recorded at the bourse on Friday.

The All Share Index also dropped from 39,156.28 to 38,507.29 on Tuesday.

Investors traded 297.34 million shares valued at N3.64 billion in 4,402 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 289.08 million shares valued at N3.54 billion that exchanged hands on Friday.

CWG led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.11kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

Berger gained N0.45kobo during trading to increase its share price from N6.70kobo to N7.15kobo per share.

Red Express’ share price rose by N0.13kobo to end trading at N3.23kobo from N3.10kobo per share.

NEM’s share price was up by 3.89 percent to move from N1.80kobo to N1.87kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wapic’s share price increased by 3.64 percent to end trading with N0.57kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N30bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish territory

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ chart after shedding N10 from its share price to drop from N836 per share to N753.30kobo per share.

Okomu Oil share price declined from N116.50 to N105.50kobo per share following a loss of N11 in its share price.

Cornerstone share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Learn Africa share price declined from N1 to N0.92kobo after losing 8 percent in share price during trading.

Livestock completed the list as its share price fell by 4.74 percent to end trading at N1.81 from N1.90 per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 43.13 million shares worth N359.54 million.

Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 33.20 million and valued at N52.13 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 25.90 million shares traded at a cost of N602.18 million.

UACN reported 22.92 million shares worth N216.79 million, while Union Homes Real Estate recorded over 19.01 million traded shares at a value of N695.87 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions