NSE: Investors lose N360bn as market capitalisation drops by 1.86%

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N360 billion on Tuesday with the market capitalisation going down by 1.86 percent.

The bourse ended trading on Tuesday with the market capitalisation dropping from N20.08 trillion to N19.72 trillion.

The All Share Index also slipped by 698.23 basis points to 37,847.07 from 38,545.3 achieved on Monday.

Investors traded 218.27 million shares valued at N2.72 billion in 3,524 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 209.21 million shares valued at N1.76 billion completed in 3,390 transactions the previous day.

Fidson led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.46kobo to move from N4.60kobo to N5.06kobo per share.

Vitafoam gained N1.20kobo during trading to increase its share price from N12.40kobo to N13.60kobo per share.

Redstar Express share price rose by N0.32kobo to end trading at N3.67kobo from N3.35kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price was up by 9.09 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share at the end of trading.

Courtville’s share price increased by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ chart after shedding N75.30kobo to drop from N753.30kobo per share to N678kobo per share.

Mutual Benefits share price declined from N0.41kobo to N0.38kobo per share following a loss of N0.38kobo in its share price.

Cornerstone share price plunged by 7.27 percent to end trading at N0.51 from N0.55kobo per share.

Learn Africa share price declined from N1.08 to N1.01 per share after losing 6.48 percent in share price during trading.

Ikeja Hotel completed the list as its share price fell by 6.19 percent to end trading at N0.91kobo from N0.97kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 42.44 million shares worth N37.20 million.

Vitafoam shares were traded at a volume of 20.13 million and valued at N271.57 million.

Dangote Sugar was next with 17.63 million shares traded at a cost of N312.10 million.

First Bank reported 12.39 million shares worth N88.45 million, while Access Bank recorded over 11.51 million traded shares at a value of N98.37 million.

