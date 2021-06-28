NSE: Investors lose N40bn as market capitalisation dips by 0.02%

Investors at the Nigerian stock exchange lost N40 billion as the market capitalisation fell to N19.59 trillion at the close of business on Monday.

This was 0.20 percent lower than the N19.63 trillion recorded on Friday.

All Share Index was also down by 73.01 basis points to settle at 37,658.26 from 37,585.25 achieved on Friday.

Investors traded 163.50 million shares valued at N3.43 billion in 3,562 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 202.71 million shares valued at N2.40 billion that exchanged hands in 3,630 deals on Friday.

Ikeja Hotel led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.10kobo to move from N1 to N1.10kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.44kobo during trading to increase its share price from N5.56kobo to N6 per share.

Linkage Assurance share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.70kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

Chams share price was up by 5 percent to move from N0.20kobo to N0.21kobo per share at the end of trading.

FCMB share price increased by N0.10kobo to end trading with N3.10kobo from N3 per share.

BOC Gas topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1.05 from its share price during trading to drop from N10.55kobo to N9.50kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price declined from N0.63kobo to N0.58kobo per share following a loss of 7.94 percent in its share price.

Unity Bank share price plunged by 5.17 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Honeywell Flour completed the list as its share price fell by 4.52 percent to end trading at N1.48kobo from N1.55kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 18.14 million shares worth N130.42 million.

UBA shares were traded at a volume of 13 million and valued at N94.23 million.

GTCO was next with 11.84 million shares traded at a cost of N355.40 million.

MTN Nigeria reported 9.20 million shares worth N1.50 billion, while Zenith Bank recorded over 8.81million traded shares at a value of N208.62 million.

