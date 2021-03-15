NSE: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N45.33 billion at the end of the trading activities on Monday.
Activities ended at the bourse with equity capitalisation standing at N20.17 billion, lower than the N20.22 trillion recorded on Friday.
The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.22 percent to hit 38,561.84 ASI on Monday.
However, this was a marginal drop from the 38,648.48 recorded at the end of trading last Friday.
The day ended with 3,527 deals which produced 184.52 million shares worth N2.51 million.
This is significantly lower than the 293.97 million shares worth N3.76 billion which exchanged investors’ hands in 3,760 deals four days ago.
For the gainers’ list, WAPIC led the way as the company’s share price rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.5kobo per share.
NNFM’s share price rose by N0.55kobo to move from N5.65kobo to N6.20kobo per share.
Smart Real Estate gained 8.33 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.24kobo to N0.26obo.
NEM’s share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N2.19kobo from N2.03.
Berger Paint gained N0.45kobo in share price to move from N6.05 to N6.50kobo per share at the end of trading.
Regalins topped the losers’ chart after losing 9.09 percent to drop from N0.33kobo to N0.3kobo at end of trading.
Livestock’s share price declined from N2 to N1.83kobo following a loss of N0.17kobo in its share price.
Nigerian Breweries share price plunged by N2.65kobo to end trading at N47 per share from N49.65kobo.
Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.65kobo to N0.62kobo per share after losing 4.62 percent in share price.
LASACO completed the list as its share price fell by 4.62 percent to end trading at N1.24kobo per share, having opened trade with N1.3kobo.
READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Eterna oil, Zenith Bank, Champion Brew make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list
For traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 31.14 million shares worth N225.97 million.
Notore’s shares were traded at a volume of 22 million and valued at N1.37 billion.
Fidelity Bank was next with 15.28 million shares traded at a cost of N35.30 million.
Sovereign Insurance reported 10.78 million shares worth N2.41million, while Transcorp recorded over 8.68 million traded shares at a value of N7.10 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo has sung the praises of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known as Pele, after surpassing...
Ronaldo nets second-fastest career hat-trick; Osimhen helps Napoli beat Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second-fastest hat-trick in his career to help Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the Serie A on...
EPL: Man Utd pip West Ham to go second; Arsenal seal first derby win vs Spurs in 3yrs
Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday....
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...