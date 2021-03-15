NSE: Investors lose N45.33bn. WAPIC, NEM among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) lost N45.33 billion at the end of the trading activities on Monday.

Activities ended at the bourse with equity capitalisation standing at N20.17 billion, lower than the N20.22 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.22 percent to hit 38,561.84 ASI on Monday.

However, this was a marginal drop from the 38,648.48 recorded at the end of trading last Friday.

The day ended with 3,527 deals which produced 184.52 million shares worth N2.51 million.

This is significantly lower than the 293.97 million shares worth N3.76 billion which exchanged investors’ hands in 3,760 deals four days ago.

For the gainers’ list, WAPIC led the way as the company’s share price rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.5kobo per share.

NNFM’s share price rose by N0.55kobo to move from N5.65kobo to N6.20kobo per share.

Smart Real Estate gained 8.33 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.24kobo to N0.26obo.

NEM’s share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N2.19kobo from N2.03.

Berger Paint gained N0.45kobo in share price to move from N6.05 to N6.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Regalins topped the losers’ chart after losing 9.09 percent to drop from N0.33kobo to N0.3kobo at end of trading.

Livestock’s share price declined from N2 to N1.83kobo following a loss of N0.17kobo in its share price.

Nigerian Breweries share price plunged by N2.65kobo to end trading at N47 per share from N49.65kobo.

Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.65kobo to N0.62kobo per share after losing 4.62 percent in share price.

LASACO completed the list as its share price fell by 4.62 percent to end trading at N1.24kobo per share, having opened trade with N1.3kobo.

READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Eterna oil, Zenith Bank, Champion Brew make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

For traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Monday as investors traded 31.14 million shares worth N225.97 million.

Notore’s shares were traded at a volume of 22 million and valued at N1.37 billion.

Fidelity Bank was next with 15.28 million shares traded at a cost of N35.30 million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 10.78 million shares worth N2.41million, while Transcorp recorded over 8.68 million traded shares at a value of N7.10 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions