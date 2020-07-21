NSE: Investors lose N50bn amid extended profit-taking

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) diminished by N49.630 billion, continuing days of intense profit-taking as traders scrambled to sell off their holdings and recoup investments.

Losses by Dangote Cement, CAP Plc, International Breweries and Eterna Oil weakened sentiments in a market already beclouded by a downturn.

Across the sectorial indices, the Industrial Index took the worst hit of the day, depreciating by 1.57% to 1,082.58 basis points

Ironically, a positive market breadth was recorded, with 14 losers emerged against 10 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) slid by 0.39% to 24,174.245 basis points. Similarly, market capitalisation fell, rising to N12.611 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 21.31%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Linkage Assurance led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 8.57% to close at N0.38. Vitafoam added up 7.88% to end today’s trade at N5.75. Royal Exchange went up by 7.41% to N0.29. Unity Bank rose to N0.52, notching up 6.12% in the process. Transcorp completed the top 5, climbing by 4.84% to N0.65.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market extends loss as profit-taking in bank stocks, negative sentiment continued

TOP 5 LOSERS

Eterna was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N1.80. Prestige shed 9.26% to close at N0.49. International Breweries fell to N3.45, losing 9.21%. Cornerstone dipped to N0.50, recording 9.09% depreciation. CAP closed at N18.95, going down by 8.23%.

TOP 5 TRADES

304.185 million shares estimated at N3.268 billion were traded today in 3,500 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock today with 82.201 million units of its stocks worth N407.573 million traded in 312 deals. 30.287 million units of GTB shares priced at N146.892 million exchanged hands in 7 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 27.993 million shares estimated at N34.292 million in 164 transactions. Flour Mills traded 20.283 million shares valued at N344.843 million in 65 deals. Nigerian Breweries had 20.210 million shares valued at N626.594 million traded in 50 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions