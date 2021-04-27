NSE: Investors lose N6.83bn. Chip, UPL among top losers | Ripples Nigeria

Investors lost N6.83 billion during trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, ending six consecutive days of positive run at the bourse.

The equity capitalisation slipped from N20.577 trillion recorded on previous trading day to N20.570 trillion on Tuesday,

The All Share Index closed also fell by 0.03 percent to close at 39,305.48 as against the 39,318.52 recorded on Monday.

Investors traded 252.57 million shares valued at N1.77 billion in 3,474 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than 329.73 million shares valued at N2.05 billion that exchanged hands in 4,308 deals the previous day.

Prestige led the gainers’ chart after recording a 9.52 percent increase in share price to move from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share at the close of trading.

Wema Bank gained 8.77 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.57kobo to N0.62kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Champion gained N0.15kobo in share price to move from N2.01kobo to N2.16kobo per share at the end of trading.

Regal Insurance’s share price increased by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo

Chip Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.09 percent of its share price to drop from N0.33kobo per share to N0.30per share.

UPL share price declined from N1.28kobo to N1.17kobo per share following a loss of N0.11kobo in its share price.

Chams’ share price plunged by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour share price declined from N1.35kobo to N1.29kobo after losing 4.44 percent during trading.

Sterling Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 4.38 percent to end trading at N1.53kobo from N1.60kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 57.17 million shares worth N410.10 million.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 30.81 million and valued at N27.52 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 29.43 million shares traded at a cost of N66.79 million.

GTBank reported 15.89 million shares worth N496.42 million while Zenith Bank recorded over 14.77 million traded shares at a value of N327.98 million.

