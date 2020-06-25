NSE: Investors lose N65bn as bear run enters Day 6

Negative sentiment dominated the market on Thursday as market capitalisation shed N65 billion on account of relentless profit-taking.

Sell pressure on MTNN, Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings resulted in heavy losses that were instrumental in sustaining the bear run

However, a positive market breadth was recorded as 9 gainers emerged against 8 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) weakened by 0.12% to close at 24,625.24 basis points. Market capitalisation slumped to N12.846 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 8.26%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led gainers, growing by 9.65% to close at N1.25. Wema gained 9.09% to close at N0.60. Cahams rose by 4.35% to N0.24. May & Baker leapt to N3, notching up 3.09% in the process. ETI completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.13% to N4.80.

READ ALSO: NSE: PZ, Seplat, Int’l Breweries lead losers as bear run continues

TOP 5 LOSERS

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.43% to close at N0.48. Japaul shrank by 7.69% to end the day at N0.24. Livestock tumbled to N0.68, losing 2.86%. Zenith dipped to N16.15, recording 1.52% loss. Transcorp shed 1.43% to close at N0.69

TOP 5 TRADES

130.280 million shares worth N1.625 billion were traded today in 3,413 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 18.954 million of its stocks worth N308.380 million traded in 357 deals. 16.064 million units of Transcorp shares priced at N11.268 million exchanged hands in 84 transactions. FBN Holding had 9.932 million shares valued at N52.511 million traded in 169 deals. Mutual Benefit traded 6.944 million shares estimated at N1.506 million in 20 transactions. Guinness traded 6.427 million shares valued at N96.648 million in 256 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions