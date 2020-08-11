NSE: Investors lose N75bn as profit-taking persists

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended in the negative territory on Tuesday as profit-taking actions continued, leading to a N75.071 billion depreciation in market capitalisation.

Market breadth was neutral as 17 gainers emerged against 17 losers.

The Insurance Index was the day’s worst performer of the sectorial indices, going down 2.48% to 120.12 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.58% to close at 24,883.70 basis points. The market capitalisation slumped to N12.981 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.3%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Cadbury led gainers, growing by 6.82% to close at N7.05. Nigerian Breweries gained 6.25% to close at N34. Mutual Benefits rose by 5% to N0.21. Ardova leapt to N12.75, notching up 4.94% in the process. Lasaco completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.17% to N0.25.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market loses N7bn to profit-taking

TOP 5 LOSERS

Prestige topped the losers’ table, declining by 10% to close at N0.45. Ikeja Hotels shrank by 9.82% to end at N1.01. Consolidated Hallmark tumbled to N0.37, losing 9.76%. Mansard dipped to N1.45, recording 8.23% loss. Courtville closed at N0.20, going down by 4.76%.

TOP 5 TRADES

206.610 million shares worth N2.475 billion were traded today in 3,925 deals.

Access Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 29.210 million of its stocks worth N191.604 million traded in 198 deals. 27.777 million units of Fidelity Bank shares priced at N50.055 million exchanged hands in 88 transactions. GTB had 25.282 million shares valued at N625.551 million traded in 330 deals. Zenith Bank traded 15.308 million shares estimated at N257.786 million in 323 transactions. Wema Bank traded 11.116 million shares valued at N5.951 million in 46 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions