NSE: Investors pocket N100bn as market cap rises by 0.50%

Nigerian stock market’s investors’ confidence is on a high following the rise in the market capitalization at the close of business on Tuesday.

On the floor of the bourse, the market capitalization increased to N20.02 trillion on Tuesday.

This was 0.50 percent or N100 billion higher than the N19.92 trillion recorded at the capital market on Monday.

Similarly the All Share Index was up 198.03 basis points to settle at 38,418.04 ASI from 38,220.01 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 288.92 million shares valued at N2.01 billion in 3,240 deals on Tuesday.

This topped the 282.62 million shares valued at N1.86 billion that exchanged hands in 4,788 deals at the start of the week.

May & Baker led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.39kobo to move from N4.04 to N4.43kobo per share.

UAC-Property gained 9.57 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.94kobo to N1.03 per share.

Total share price rose by N13.40kobo to end trading at N158.40kobo from N145 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price was up by 9.23 percent to move from N0.65kobo to N0.71kobo per share at the end of trading.

UPL share price increased by N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.66kobo from N1.52kobo per share.

Eterna Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.73kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N7.50kobo to N6.77kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.85kobo to N0.77kobo per share following a loss of 9.41 percent in its share price.

Unity Bank share price plunged by 8.06 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Wapic share price declined from N0.59kobo to N0.56kobo per share after losing 5.08 percent in share price during trading.

Jaiz Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 1.72 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 42.06 million shares worth N96.62 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 32.40 million and valued at N242.55 million.

UBA was next with 22.74 million shares traded at a cost of N174.87 million.

Access Bank reported 13.75 million shares worth N124.70 million while Wema Bank recorded over 11.67 million traded shares at a value of N8.52 million.

