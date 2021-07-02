NSE: Investors pocket N160bn. Nascon, Ikeja Hotel among top gainers

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N160 billion gained N160 billion at the close of business on Friday.

This followed a rise in market capitalisation from N19.75 trillion to N19.91 trillion at the end of the day’s business.

The All Share Index was up by 313.45 basis points and increased to 38,212.01 from 37,898.56 reported on Thursday.

Investors traded 209.19 million shares valued at N2.01 billion in 3,240 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 205.45 million shares worth N2.73 billion that exchanged hands in 3,563 deals the previous day.

Nascon led the gainers’ chart after gaining N1.40kobo to move from N14.35kobo to N15.75kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.14kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.46kobo to N1.60kobo per share.

Berger’s share price rose by N0.80kobo to end trading at N9.20kobo from N8.40kobo per share.

Academy Press’ share price was up by 9.38 percent to move from N0.32kobo to N0.33kobo per share at the end of trading.

Trippleg’s share price increased by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.84kobo from N0.77kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.98 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N1.67kobo to N1.52kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N10bn as market cap drops by 0.5%

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.92kobo to N0.85kobo per share following a loss of N0.28kobo in its share price.

FCMB share price plunged by 7.46 percent to end trading at N3.10kobo from N3.35kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price declined from N1.58kobo to N1.48kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo in share price during trading.

FTN Cocoa completed the list as its share price fell by 6.06 percent to end trading at N0.31kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 36.07 million shares worth N24.64 million.

Courtville’s shares were traded at a volume of 20.80 million and valued at N4.28 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 19.11 million shares traded at a cost of N44.38 million.

Access Bank reported 18.36 million shares worth N157.05 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 17.91 million traded shares at a value of N429.49 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions