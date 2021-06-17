NSE: Investors pocket N30bn as market capitalization rises by 0.13%

Investors in the Nigerian stock market pocketed over N30 billion on Thursday as the bourse continued its recovery from last week’s disappointing output.

At the close of trading activities, the market capitalization increased by N30 billion or 0.13 percent from N20.09 trillion reported on Wednesday to N20.12 trillion today.

The All Share Index also rose by 50.4 basis points and increased to 38,615.11 from 38,564.70 achieved on Wednesday.

Investors traded 160.43 million shares valued at N1.39 billion in 3,260 deals on Thursday.

This lower than 302.72 million shares valued at N2.80 billion that exchanged hands in 4,387 deals the previous day.

Champion Breweries led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.18kobo to move from N1.80kobo to N1.98kobo per share.

Wapic gained 9.43 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.53kobo to N0.58kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price rose by 7.91 percent to end trading at N1.50kobo from N1.39kobo per share.

Berger Paint share price was up by N0.55kobo to move from N7.15kobo to N7.70kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mutual Benefit’s share price increased by 6.52 percent to end trading at N0.49kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Chi Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.96 percent in share price to drop from N0.67kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors gain N34.25bn amid Nigerian stock market’s sluggish growth

Unity Bank’s share price declined from N0.57kobo per share to N0.55kobo per share following a loss of 3.51 percent in its share price.

Sterling Bank share price plunged by 1.91 percent to end trading at N1.54kobo from N1.57kobo per share.

International Breweries share price declined from N5.50kobo to N5.40kobo per share after losing 1.82 percent in share price during trading.

Linkage Assurance completed the list as its share price fell by 1.79 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 27.24 million shares worth N15 million.

Mutual Benefit shares were traded at a volume of 21.39 million and valued at N10.50 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 16.26 million shares traded at a cost of N382.12 million.

Sterling Bank reported 12.29 million shares worth N18.83 million while First Bank recorded over 7.91 million traded shares at a value of N57.11 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions