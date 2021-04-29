NSE: Investors recoup previous day loss as market ends with N20.65 trillion cap | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors recoup previous day loss as market ends with N20.65 trillion cap
In one day, the Nigerian capital market regained the previous day loss of N274.23 billion after investors recorded N355.72 billion gain on investment on Thursday.
The capital market had opened with N20.29 trillion equity capitalisation, but closed higher with N20.65 trillion.
The All Share Index rose by 1.75 percent to hit 39,461.20 ASI at the close of Nigerian bourse today, surpassing the 38,781.48 ASI that the market recorded on Wednesday.
On Thursday, investors increased their bet on the capital market, after trading 270.68 million shares traded in 3,897 deals, worth N2.03 billion.
This is more than the 259.51 million shares traded in 3,547 deals, which was valued at N1.91 billion, on Wednesday.
Julius Berger led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.90kobo to move from N19 per share to N20.90kobo per share.
Fidson gained N0.48kobo during trading and increased its share price from N4.80kobo to N5.28kobo per share.
Eko Corp share price rose by N0.50kobo to end trading at N5.90kobo from N5.40kobo per share.
Chip Plc gained 9.09 percent in share price to move from N0.33kobo per share to N0.36kobo per share at the end of trading.
Royal Exchange share price increased by 8.89 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo.
CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo of its share price during trading to drop from N2.54kobo per share to N2.29koboper share.
Read also: NSE: Investors lose N6.83bn. Chip, UPL among top losers
Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.40kobo to N0.37kobo per share following a loss of 7.50 percent in its share price.
First Bank share price plunged by N0.50kobo to end trading at N6.90kobo from N7.40kobo per share.
Wapic share price declined from N0.52kobo to N0.50kobo per share after losing 3.85 percent in share price during trading.
Honeywell completed the list as its share price fell by 3.76 percent to end trading at N1.28kobo from N1.33kobo per share.
First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 51.52 million shares worth N359.82 million.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 42.46 million and valued at N40.02 million.
Eko Corp was next with 20 million shares traded at a cost of N118 million.
Sovereign Insurance reported 18.01 million shares worth N4.20 million, while Access Bank recorded over 16.69 million traded shares at a value of N122.15 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Latest Tech News
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...