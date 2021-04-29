NSE: Investors recoup previous day loss as market ends with N20.65 trillion cap | Ripples Nigeria

In one day, the Nigerian capital market regained the previous day loss of N274.23 billion after investors recorded N355.72 billion gain on investment on Thursday.

The capital market had opened with N20.29 trillion equity capitalisation, but closed higher with N20.65 trillion.

The All Share Index rose by 1.75 percent to hit 39,461.20 ASI at the close of Nigerian bourse today, surpassing the 38,781.48 ASI that the market recorded on Wednesday.

On Thursday, investors increased their bet on the capital market, after trading 270.68 million shares traded in 3,897 deals, worth N2.03 billion.

This is more than the 259.51 million shares traded in 3,547 deals, which was valued at N1.91 billion, on Wednesday.

Julius Berger led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N1.90kobo to move from N19 per share to N20.90kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.48kobo during trading and increased its share price from N4.80kobo to N5.28kobo per share.

Eko Corp share price rose by N0.50kobo to end trading at N5.90kobo from N5.40kobo per share.

Chip Plc gained 9.09 percent in share price to move from N0.33kobo per share to N0.36kobo per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange share price increased by 8.89 percent to end trading with N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo of its share price during trading to drop from N2.54kobo per share to N2.29koboper share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.40kobo to N0.37kobo per share following a loss of 7.50 percent in its share price.

First Bank share price plunged by N0.50kobo to end trading at N6.90kobo from N7.40kobo per share.

Wapic share price declined from N0.52kobo to N0.50kobo per share after losing 3.85 percent in share price during trading.

Honeywell completed the list as its share price fell by 3.76 percent to end trading at N1.28kobo from N1.33kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 51.52 million shares worth N359.82 million.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 42.46 million and valued at N40.02 million.

Eko Corp was next with 20 million shares traded at a cost of N118 million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 18.01 million shares worth N4.20 million, while Access Bank recorded over 16.69 million traded shares at a value of N122.15 million.

