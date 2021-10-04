NSE: Investors trade 202.3m shares worth N1.86bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital traded 202.35 million shares valued at N1.86 billion in 4,066 deals on Monday.

However, this investment was lower than the 1.04 billion shares worth N7.42 billion that exchanged hands in 3,752 deals last Thursday.

Investors gained N14 billion following a 0.05 percent increase in market capitalization at the close of the day’s trading.

The market capitalisation rose by N14billion to close at N20,969 trillion compared to N20,955 trillion posted on Thursday.

The All Share Index was up by 21.88 basis points to settle at 40,243.05 against 40,221.17 recorded last week.

Mansard topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.23kobo to move from N2.33kobo to N2.56kobo per share.

Pharmdeko share price was up by 9.79 percent to end trading at N2.58kobo from N2.35kobo per share.

UPL price gained N0.12kobo to move from N1.23kobo to N1.35kobo per share at the end of trading.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price appreciated by 8.77 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Courtville share price rose by 8.57 percent to move from N0.35kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

Morison topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.21kobo from its share price to drop from N2.10kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

NNFM share price declined from N8.55kobo to N7.70kobo per share after losing N0.85kobo in its share price.

Veritas Kapital lost 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Cornerstone share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.53kobo per share after losing 8.62 percent in share price.

Jaiz Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 5 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 18.95 million shares worth N46.76 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 18.26 million and valued at N512.41 million.

First Bank was next with 18.14 million shares traded at a cost of N147.86 million.

Universal Insurance reported 15.47 million shares worth N3.22 million, while Champion recorded over 14.19 million traded shares at a value of N29.09 million.

