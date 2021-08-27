NSE: Investors trade 232.8m shares as Unilever’s value crashes

Investors at the Nigerian capital market traded 232.85 million shares worth N1.85 billion on Friday.

This topped the 186.32 million shares valued at N1.79 billion that exchanged hands in 3,595 deals on Thursday.

The market capitalisation rose by 0.09 percent to N20.57 trillion from N20.56 trillion today.

The All Share Index was up by 35.83 basis points to close at 39,485.65 compared to 39,449.82 reported on Thursday.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 7.45 percent to move from N3.22kobo to N3.46kobo per share.

Eterna’s price appreciated by 9.97 percent during trading to take its share price from N6.82kobo to N7.50kobo per share.

UPDC share price was up by 9.74 percent to end trading at N1.69kobo from N1.54kobo per share.

AIICO gained 8.42 percent to move from N0.95kobo to N1.03 per share at the end of trading.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share price rose by 7.94 percent to end trading with N6.80kobo from N6.30kobo per share.

Unilever topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N15 per share to N13.50 kobo per share.

Nascon share price declined from N15.70kobo to N14.15kobo per share following a loss of 9.87 percent in its share price.

AIICO share price plunged by 4.85 percent to end trading at N0.98kobo from N1.03 per share.

Veritas Kapital share price declined from N0.24 to N0.23 per share after losing 4.17 percent in share price during trading.

Transcorp completed the list as its share price fell by 3.16 percent to end trading at N0.92kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 45.13 million shares worth N42.14 million.

Mutual Benefit’s shares were traded at a volume of 29.26 million and valued at N8.86 million.

GTCO was next with 22.09 million shares traded at a cost of N614.25 million.

Zenith Bank reported 16.35 million shares worth N399.14 million, while Etranzact recorded over 13.84 million traded shares at a value of N26.81 million.

