NSE: Livestock, Int’l Breweries, Vitafoam lead gainers as market rallies

The Nigerian bourse made a return to winning ways on Friday as buy pressure in stocks like MTNN, Vitafoam and International Breweries improved market value by N15.543 billion.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 13 gainers emerged against 9 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) climbed by 0.12% to close at 24,306.36 basis points. The market capitalisation advanced to N12.680 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 9.45%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mobil led gainers, growing by 9.80% to close at N0.56. International Breweries gained 6.94% to close at N3.85. Vitafoam rose by 5.13% to N5.33. GSK leapt to N4.80, notching up 4.38% in the process. UCAP completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.85% to N2.70.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ABC Transport topped the losers’ table, declining by 8.93% to close at N0.51. Regal Insurance shrank by 8.33% to end at N0.22. AIICO tumbled to N0.90, losing 4.26%. Transcorp dipped to N0.65, recording 2.99% loss. UBA closed at N6.24, going down by 2.34%.

TOP 5 TRADES

131.631 million shares worth N899.491 million were traded today in 3,044 deals.

Sterling Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 17.664 million of its stocks worth N1.654 billion traded in 98 deals. 13.241 million units of Zenith shares priced at N220.462 million exchanged hands in 280 transactions. UBA had 7.466 million shares valued at N47.061 million traded in 143 deals. Transcorp traded 7.406 million shares estimated at N4.689 million in 64 transactions. Fidelity Bank traded 6.204 million shares valued at N11.110 million in 63 deals.

