NSE: Low-cap stocks trigger N6bn drop in market capitalisation

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) posted a modest loss at Thursday’s trading, with low-cap stocks taking the biggest battering.

A slide by 0.65% in the Insurance Index, the day’s worst performer of the five sectorial indices, partly caused trade to close in the negative territory.

Market breadth was nevertheless positive as 18 gainers emerged against 17 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched down by 0.01% to close at 30,738.92 basis points while market capitalisation contracted by N6.275 billion to N16.062 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 14.52%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Transcorp led the gainers, appreciating by 9.86% to close at N0.78. Learn Africa went up by 9.52% to N1.15. Africa Prudential rose to N6.20, notching up 9.35% in the process. Livestock Feeds added 8.95% to end the trade at N0.97. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing by 5% to N0.21.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Linkage Assurance was the worst performing stock, declining by 8.89% to close at N0.41. ABC Transport slumped to N0.31, recording 8.82% depreciation. Consolidated Hallmark shed 8.11% to close at N0.34. Union Diagnostic fell to N0.25, losing 7.41%. Fidson closed at N4.10, going down by 6.82%.

TOP 5 TRADES

430.121 million shares estimated at N6.619 billion were traded in 4,319 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 61.493 million units of its stocks worth N390.604 million traded in 170 deals. 50.275 million units of BUA Cement shares priced at N2.284 billion exchanged hands in 39 transactions. Access had 46.236 million shares valued at N373.697 million traded in 239 deals. Transcorp traded 38.542 million shares estimated at N29.577 million in 134 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 35.992 million shares valued at N787.370 million in 387 deals.

