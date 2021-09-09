NSE: Market cap down by 0.01% as investors lose N1.66bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N1.66 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.01 percent on Thursday.

The equity capitalization dipped by N1.66 billion after closing at N20.424 trillion from N20.426 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was down by 3.19 basis points to settle at 39,201.33 compared to 39,204.52 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 350.52 million shares valued at N3.34 billion in 3,523 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 354.06 million shares worth N3.20 billion that exchanged hands in 4,095 deals on Wednesday.

Chams Plc led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 4.76 percent to move from N0.22kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

UBA share price was up by 4.67 percent to end trading at N7.85kobo from N7.50kobo per share.

Cutix share price rose by 4.60 percent to move from N4.78kobo to N5 per share at the end of trading.

Oando gained 3.08 percent to end trading with N4.68kobo from N4.54kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries share price increased by N0.60kobo to move from N48.05kobo to N48.65kobo per share.

Cornerstone topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.69 percent from its share price to drop from N0.52kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

AIICO share price declined from N1.02 to N0.95kobo per share following a loss of 6.86 percent in its share price.

Learn Africa share price plunged by 5.56 percent to end trading at N1.36kobo from N1.44kobo per share.

Livestock share price declined from N2.20kobo to N2.08kobo per share after losing 5.45 percent in share price during trading.

Honeywell Flour completed the list as its share price fell by 5.13 percent to end trading at N3.88kobo from N4..09 per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 97.72 million shares worth N729.64 million.

Wema Bank shares were traded at a volume of 74.85 million and valued at N58.48 million.

Access Bank was next with 47.75 million shares traded at a cost of N451.17 million.

Livestock reported 12.85 million shares worth N26.66 million while Nigerian Breweries recorded over 10 million traded shares at a value of N486.81 million.

