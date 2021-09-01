NSE: Market cap down by 0.09% as investors lose N20bn

The Nigerian capital market remained in the negative territory on Thursday following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.09 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The equity capitalization slipped by N20 billion to close at N20.41 trillion compared to N20.43 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was down by 35.43 basis points and settled at 39, 184.18 from 39,219.61 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 169.29 million worth N1.42 billion in 3,449 deals on Wednesday.

The investment in the capital market dropped when compared to the 425.65 million shares valued at N1.96 billion that exchanged hands in 4,553 deals on Tuesday.

AIICO led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 4.04 percent to move from N0.99kobo to N1.03 per share.

Custodian share price was up by 3.15 percent to end trading at N6.55kobo from N6.35kobo per share.

Fidson’s share price rose by 2.80 percent to move from N6.08 to N6.25kobo per share at the end of trading.

Fidelity Bank’s share price gained 2.55 percent to end trading with N2.41kobo from N2.35kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price rose by 0.95 percent to move from N2.11kobo to N2.13kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.77 percent from its share price to drop from N0.57kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

Morison’s share price declined from N2.03 to N1.92kobo per share following a loss of N0.11kobo in its share price.

UPDC’s share price plunged by 4.84 percent to end trading at N1.77kobo from N1.86kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share price declined from N0.63kobo to N0.60kobo per share after losing 4.76 percent in share price during trading.

Wema Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 4.65 percent to end trading at N0.82kobo from N0.86kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 28.53 million shares worth N25.75 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 16.59 million and valued at N398.19 million.

Honeywell Flour was next with 13.23 million shares traded at a cost of N54.94 million.

United Capital reported 17.79 million shares worth N91.39 million while Mutual Benefit recorded over 8.32 million traded shares at a value of N2.52 million.

