NSE: Market cap down by 0.14% as investors lose N30bn

Investors in the Nigerian stock market N30 billion following a 0.14 percent decline in market capitalisation at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation dropped from N20.24 trillion to N20.21 trillion at the close of business on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was down by 46.93 basis points to settle at 38,802.15 from 38,849.08 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 243.08 million shares valued at N1.89 billion in 4,326 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 246.55 million shares valued at N2.24 billion that exchanged hands in 4,676 deals on Monday.

Oando led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.43kobo to move from N4.36kobo per to N4.79kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained 9 percent during trading to increase its share price from N2.11kobo to N2.30kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price rose by 8.89 percent to end trading at N0.49kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

FIDSON’s share price was up by N0.41kobo to move from N6.09 to N6.50kobo per share at the end of trading.

Livestock’s share price increased by N0.13kobo to end trading with N2.29kobo from N2.16kobo per share.

UPDC Real Estate topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.40kobo from its share price to drop from N6 to N5.60kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share price declined from N0.62kobo per share to N0.58kobo following a loss of 6.45 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance’s share price plunged by 5.29 percent to end trading at N1.61kobo from N1.70kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price declined from N1.35kobo to N1.28kobo per share after losing 5.19 percent in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.76 percent to end trading at N0.20kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 21.76 million shares worth N204.43 million.

Wema Bank’s shares were traded at a volume of 21.29 million and valued at N17.86 million.

UPDC was next with 14.55 million shares traded at a cost of N18.26 million.

UACN reported 14.42 million shares worth N162.18 million while UBA recorded over 12.60 million traded shares at a value of N99.08million.

