NSE: Market cap down by 0.32% as investors lose N65.8bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N65.8 billion following the drop in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization slipped to N20.21 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

This was 0.32 percent lower than the N20.28 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was down by 126.32 basis points to settle at 38,801.51 from 38,927.83 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 139.78 million shares valued at N1.40 billion in 3,655 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 206.29 million shares valued at N1.06 billion that exchanged hands in 3,435 deals on Wednesday.

Conoil led the gainers’ chart after recording N1.85kobo surplus to move from N18.50kobo to N20.35kobo per share.

Chi Plc gained 8.93 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.56kobo to N0.61kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price rose by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.28kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price was up by 7.14 percent to move from N0.42 to N0.45kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mutual Benefit share price increased by 5.56 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Ardova topped the losers’ chart after shedding N1 from its share price during trading to drop from N16 per share to N15 per share.

Veritas Kapital share price declined from N0.25kobo to N0.24kobo per share following a loss of 4 percent in its share price.

AIICO share price plunged by 2.06 percent to end trading at N0.97kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Wapic share price declined from N.52kobo to N0.51kobo per share after losing 1.92 percent in share price during trading.

Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 1.92 percent to end trading at N0.51kobo from N0.52kobo per share.

UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 16.43 million shares worth N123.54 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 13 million and valued at N364.85 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 11.93 million shares traded at a cost of N291.55 million.

Wema Bank reported 9.60 million shares worth N8.49 million, while AIICO recorded over 9.35 million traded shares at a value of N8.84 million.

