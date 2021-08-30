NSE: Market cap down by 0.40% as investors lose N90bn

Investors lost about N90 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian capital market on Monday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization by 0.40 percent at the close of the day’s business.

The market capitalization slipped from N20.57 trillion posted last Friday to N20.48 trillion on Monday.

The All Share Index was down by 158.98 basis points to settle at 39,326.67 compared to 39,485.65 recorded on Friday.

Investors traded 301.01 million shares valued at N1.53 billion in 4,715 deals on Monday.

This topped the 232.85 million shares worth N1.85 billion that exchanged hands in 3,351 deals the previous trading day.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after netting N0.35kobo to take its share price from N3.55kobo to N3.90kobo per share.

UPDC’s share price was up by 9.84 percent to end trading at N2.01kobo from N1.83kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share price rose by 9.09 percent to move from N0.33kobo to N0.36kobo per share at the end of trading.

Presco’s share price gained N6.50kobo to end trading with N79.50kobo from N73 per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price rose by 8.33 percent to move from N0.48kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.17kobo from its share price to drop from N2.20kobo to N2.03 per share.

Eterna’s share price declined from N7.50kobo to N6.96kobo per share following a loss of N0.54kobo in its share price.

Linkage Assurance share price plunged by 6.45 percent to end trading at N0.58kobo from N0.62 per share.

Oando’s share price declined from N4.80kobo to N4.56kobo per share after losing N0.24kobo in share price during trading.

Caverton completed the list as its share price fell by 4.86 percent to end trading at N1.76kobo from N1.85kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 51.69 million shares worth N46.84 million.

Honeywell Flour shares were traded at a volume of 43.73 million and valued at N167.91 million.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance was next with 17.60 million shares traded at a cost of N10.63 million.

Oando reported 16.11 million shares worth N71.45 million, while UPDC recorded over 15.11 million traded shares at a value of N29.91 million.

