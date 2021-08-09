NSE: Market cap down by 0.64% as investors lose N130bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N130 billion at the close of business on Monday.

This followed the drop in the market capitalization to N20.09 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The figure was N130 billion or 0.64 percent lower than the N20.22 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All Share Index was down by 243.49 points to settle at 38,567.26 from 38,810.75 reported on Monday.

Investors traded 194.94 million shares valued at N1.01 billion in 3,830 deals on Monday.

This topped the 167.77 million shares valued at N1.66 billion that exchanged hands in 3,267 deals last Friday.

Conoil led the gainers’ chart after recording N2 surplus to move from N20.35kobo to N22.35kobo per share.

NNFM gained 9.76 percent during trading to increase its share price from N6.15kobo to N6.75kobo per share.

Skyway Aviation’s share price appreciated by N0.29kobo to end trading at N3.45kobo from N3.16kobo per share.

Academy’s share price was up by 7.89 percent to move from N0.38kobo to N0.41kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sunu Assurance share price increased by 4.44 percent to end trading with N0.47kobo from N0.45kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.14kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.43kobo to N1.29kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price declined from N0.64kobo to N0.59kobo per share following a loss of 7.81 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price plunged by 4.26 percent to end trading at N1.80kobo from N1.88kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price declined from N0.24kobo to N0.23kobo per share after losing 4.17 percent in share price during trading.

Courtville completed the list as its share price fell by 4 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 25.76 million shares worth N22.32 million.

Ellah Lakes shares were traded at a volume of 25.02 million and valued at N106.35 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 16.13 million shares traded at a cost of N38.64 million.

CHI Plc reported 12.46 million shares worth N6.80 million, while FCMB recorded over 9.46 million traded shares at a value of N29.30 million.

