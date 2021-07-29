NSE: Market cap down by 0.78% as investors lose N159.5bn

The losing streak in the Nigerian capital market reached the third day on Thursday following the drop in the market capitalization to N20.051 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

This was N159.54 billion or 0.78 percent lower than the N20.210 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was down by 306.21 basis points to settle at 38,484.82 from 38,791.03 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 259.96 million shares valued at N1.98 billion in 4,975 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 237.51 million shares valued at N1.88 billion that exchanged hands in 4,305 deals 24 hours earlier.

Tripple Gee led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 9.76 kobo during trading to increase its share price from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Chip Plc share price rose by 9.26 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Prestige share price was up by 8.89 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share at the end of trading.

Academy share price increased by 8.57 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N.35kobo per share.

Oando topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.51kobo from its share price to drop from N5.26kobo to N4.75kobo per share.

UAC share price declined from N11.20kobo to N10.20kobo per share following a loss of N1 in its share price.

Linkage Assurance share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.65kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.53kobo to N0.49kobo per share after losing 7.55 percent in share price during trading.

UPDC completed the list as its share price fell by 5.56 percent to end trading at N1.19kobo from N1.26kobo per share.

Oando was the most active stock as investors traded 56.25 million shares worth N288.49 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 15.28 million and valued at N444.92 million.

Jaiz Bank was next with 14.89 million shares traded at a cost of N9.21 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 14.39 million shares worth N34.24 million while Wema Bank recorded over 12.21 million traded shares at a value of N10.08 million.

