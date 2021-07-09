NSE: Market cap down by 1.2% as investors lose N250bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N250 billion at the close of the trading week on Friday.

This followed the drop in the equity capitalization to N19.79 trillion at the close of business on the floor of the capital market today.

The figure was N250 billion or 1.2 percent lower than the N20.4 trillion reported by the bourse on Thursday.

Consequently, the All Share Index slipped by 475.7 basis points to settle at 37,994.19 against 38,469.87 achieved on Thursday.

Shareholders traded 241.83 million shares valued at N2.70 billion in 3,819 deals on Friday.

This topped the 238.24 million shares valued at N2.58 billion that exchanged hands in 3,927 deals the previous day.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ chart after gaining 9.68 percent in share price to move from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share.

John Holt gained 8.96 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.67kobo to N0.73kobo per share.

Unity Bank’s share price rose by 7.27 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price was up by N0.10kobo to move from N1.70kobo to N1.80kobo per share at the end of trading.

Wapic’s share price increased by 5.36 percent to end trading with N0.59kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Airtel Africa topped the losers’ chart after shedding N66.70kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N667.70kobo to N601 per share.

NAHCO’s share price declined from N2.59kobo to N2.34kobo per share following a loss of N0.25kobo in its share price.

NEM’s share price plunged by N0.20kobo to end trading at N2 from N2.20kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.49kobo to N0.45kobo per share after losing 8.16 percent in share price during trading.

Redstar Express completed the list as its share price fell by N0.20kobo to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

GTCO was the most active stock as investors traded 30.97 million shares worth N909.73 million.

Courtville’s shares were traded at a volume of 22.17 million and valued at N4.84 million.

Chams was next with 12 million shares traded at a cost of N2.40 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 11.50 million shares worth N26.60 million while Transcorp recorded over 10.94 million traded shares at a value of N10.20 million.

