NSE: Market cap drops by 0.71% as investors lose N145.6bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N145.65 billion following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.71 percent on Friday.

The equity capitalization dropped from N20.42 trillion posted the previous day to N20.27 trillion on Friday.

The All Share Index was down by 279.55 basis points to close at 38,921.78 compared to 39,201.33 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 154.55 million shares worth N2.26 billion in 3,467 deals today.

This was lower than the 350.52 million shares valued at N3.34 billion that exchanged hands in 3,523 deals on Thursday.

Veritas Kapital led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 9.52 percent to move from N0.21kobo to N0.23kobo per share.

AIICO’s share price was up by 4.21 percent to end trading at N0.99kobo from N0.95kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share price rose by 4.08 percent to move from N0.49kobo to N0.51kobo per share at the end of trading.

Associated Bus Company gained 2.94 percent to end trading with N0.35kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price gained 2.88 percent to move from N2.08 to N2.14kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Investors lose N4bn as market cap crashes by 0.02%

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 6.56 percent from its share price to drop from N0.61kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price declined from N8.50kobo to N8 per share following a loss of 6.86 percent in its share price.

NPF Microfinance share price plunged by 5.71 percent to end trading at N1.65kobo from N1.75kobo per share.

Airtel Africa share price declined from N750 to N715 per share after losing 4.67 percent in share price during trading.

Lasaco completed the list as its share price fell by 4.41 percent to end trading at N1.30kobo from N1.36kobo per share.

UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 15.26 million shares worth N116.72 million.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 12.15 million and valued at N328.57 million.

Linkage Assurance was next with 11.70 million shares traded at a cost of N6.98 million.

Access Bank reported 11.28 million shares worth N105.06 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 10.74 million traded shares at a value of N24.75 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions