NSE: Market cap up by 0.01% as investors gain N2.54bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N2.54 billion on Tuesday following a 0.01 percent rise in the equity capitalization at the close of the day’s trading.

The market value rose from N20.275 trillion posted on Monday to N20.278 trillion on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was up by 4.88 basis points to close at 38,920.50 compared to 38,915.62 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 228.47 million shares valued at N1.87 billion in 3,376 deals on Tuesday.

This surpassed the 201.10 million shares worth N2.52 billion that exchanged hands in 3,340 deals on Monday.

UPDC led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 9.93 percent to move from N1.51kobo to N1.66kobo per share.

Academy’s share price was up by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.39kobo from N0.36kobo per share.

Courville’s share price rose by 7.41 percent to move from N0.27kobo to N0.29kobo per share at the end of trading.

Vitafoam’s share price increased by 3.88 percent to end trading with N17.40kobo from N16.75kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price rose by 2.88 percent to move from N2.04 to N2.14kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.41 percent from its share price to drop from N0.27kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

UPL share price declined from N1.09kobo to N1.02kobo per share following a loss of 6.42 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price plunged by 6.25 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

UAC Nigeria share price declined from N10.30kobo to N9.80kobo per share after losing 4.85 percent in share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price fell by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Wema Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 46.76 million shares worth N35.97 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.23 million and valued at N263.49 million.

UBA was next with 17.76 million shares traded at a cost of N135.07 million.

Mutual Benefit reported 17.24 million shares worth N4.87 million, while Fidelity Bank recorded over 14.79 million traded shares at a value of N36.06 million.

