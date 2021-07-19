NSE: Market cap up by 0.01% as investors pocket N2.84bn

Investors in the Nigerian stock market pocketed N2.84 billion following the rise in the equity capitalization to N19.773 trillion at the close of business on Monday.

The figure was 0.01 percent higher than the N19.771 trillion reported by the bourse last Friday.

Consequently, the All Share Index was up by 5.47 basis points to settle at 37,952.65 compared to 37,947.18 achieved last week.

Investors traded 462.80 million shares valued at N1.19 billion in 3,610 deals on Monday.

This topped the 266.74 million shares valued at N3.04 billion that exchanged hands in 3,065 deals last Friday.

Eterna led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.65kobo to move from N6.50 to N7.15kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.14kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.41kobo to N1.55kobo per share.

Cutix share price rose by N0.36kobo to end trading at N3.99kobo from N3.63kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price was up by 8.89 percent to move from N0.45kobo to N0.49kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa share price increased by N0.12kobo to end trading with N1.49kobo from N1.37kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.31 percent from its share price to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap up by 0.4% as investors pocket N7.9bn

Sovereign Insurance share price declined from N0.33kobo to N0.31kobo per share following a loss of 6.06 percent in its share price.

ETI share price plunged by 3.77 percent to end trading at N5.10kobo from N5.30kobo per share.

Sterling Bank share price declined from N1.56kobo to N1.51kobo per share after losing 3.21 percent in share price during trading.

Union Bank completed the list as its share price fell by N0.15kobo to end trading at N5.45kobo from N5.60kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 217.12 million shares worth N116.21 billion.

Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 78.18 million and valued at N119.55 million.

Wema Bank was next with 19.15 million shares traded at a cost of N15.79 million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 14.95 million shares worth N4.53 million while Universal Insurance recorded over 12.80 million traded shares at a value of N2.58 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions