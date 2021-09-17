Business
NSE: Market cap up by 0.08% as investors gain N17bn
The Nigerian capital market rebounded from Thursday’s negative trading to post a 0.08 percent rise in the equity capitalization at the close of trading today.
The equity capitalization increased by N17 billion or 0.08 percent to close at N20.290 trillion compared to N20.273 trillion reported the previous day.
The All Share Index was up by 32.56 basis points and increased from 38, 911.31 to 38,943.87 on Friday.
Investors traded 155.09 million shares worth N1.94 billion in 2,906 deals on Friday.
This surpassed the 130.20 million shares valued at N1.42 billion that exchanged hands in 2,962 deals on Thursday.
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 8.33 percent to move from N0.48kobo to N0.52kobo per share.
Regal Insurance share price was up by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.42kobo per share.
Prestige share price rose by 6.82 percent to move from N0.44kobo to N0.47kobo per share at the end of trading.
United Capital gained N0.55kobo to end trading with N8.90kobo from N8.35kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance share price increased by 4 percent to move from N0.25kobo to N0.26kobo per share.
Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ chart after shedding 6.56 percent from its share price to drop from N1.22kobo to N1.14kobo per share.
Okomu Oil share price declined from N110 to N104 per share following a loss of N6 in its share price.
Unity Bank share price dropped by 3.51 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.57kobo per share.
Courtville share price was down from N0.30kobo to N0.29kobo per share after losing 3.33 percent in share price during trading.
WAPCO completed the list as its share price fell by N0.50kobo to end trading at N21.50kobo from N22 per share.
Universal Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 19.07 million shares worth N3.81 million.
UBA shares were traded at a volume of 11.05 million and valued at N84.04 million.
WAPCO was next with 10.23 million shares traded at a cost of N220.20 million.
Zenith Bank reported 9.95 million shares worth N235.60 million, while United Capital recorded over 9.82 million traded shares at a value of N84.91 million.
