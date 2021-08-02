NSE: Market cap up by 0.14% as shareholders pocket N30bn

Investors in the Nigerian stock market pocketed N30 billion following the rise in the market capitalization to N20.11 trillion at the close of business on Monday.

The figure was 0.14 percent higher than the N2.08 trillion posted by the bourse last Friday.

The All Share Index was down by 57.64 basis points to settle at 38,604.72 from 38,547.08 reported last week.

Investors traded 244.28 million shares valued at N1.90 billion in 4,609 deals on Monday.

This was lower than the 387.13 million shares valued at N3.81 billion that exchanged hands in 4,700 deals three days ago.

Julius Berger led the gainers’ chart after gaining N2 to move from N22.50kobo to N24.50kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank gained N0.14kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.75kobo to N1.89kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price rose by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.45kobo from N0.42kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price was up by 6.67 percent to move from N0.60kobo to N0.64kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mutual Benefit’s share price increased by 5.41 percent to end trading with N0.39kobo from N0.37kobo per share.

Eterna topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.71kobo from its share price to drop from N7.10kobo to N6.39kobo per share.

Neimeth’s share price declined from N1.75kobo to N1.58kobo per share following a loss of N0.17kobo in its share price.

Tripple Gee’s share price plunged by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.90kobo from N0.99kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share price declined from N18.50kobo to N17.50kobo per share after losing N1 in share price during trading.

WAPCO completed the list as its share price fell by N1.15kobo to end trading at N21.75kobo from N22.90kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 40.26 million shares worth N40 million.

C&I Leasing shares were traded at a volume of 26.09 million and valued at N122.61 million.

FCMB was next with 17.71 million shares traded at a cost of N55.72 million.

Oando reported 11.76 million shares worth N57.23 million, while Sovereign Insurance recorded over 8.21 million traded shares at a value of N2.18 million.

