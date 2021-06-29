NSE: Market cap up by 0.15% as investors gain N30bn

Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained N30 billion on Tuesday as the bourse rebounded from the previous day’s loss.

The market capitalization increased by 0.15 percent or N30 billion to settle at N19.62 trillion from N19.59 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All Share Index was up by 55.5 basis points and increased to 37,640.75 from 37,585.25 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 229 million shares valued at N2.73 billion in 3,678 deals on Tuesday.

This topped the 163.50 million shares valued at N3.43 billion that exchanged hands in 3,562 deals on Monday.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.70kobo per share to N0.77kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.11kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.10kobo to N1.21kobo per share.

Cadbury’s share price rose by N0.75kobo to end trading at N8.55kobo from N7.80kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share price was up by N0.14kobo to move from N1.48kobo to N1.62kobo per share at the end of trading.

CHI Plc’s share price increased by 8.62 percent to end trading with N0.63kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank topped the losers’ chart after shedding 5.17 percent in its share price to drop from N0.58kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price declined from N0.25kobo to N0.24kobo per share following a loss of 4 percent in its share price.

Unity Bank’s share price plunged by 3.64 percent to end trading at N0.53kobo from N0.55kobo per share.

PZ share price declined from N5.85kobo to N5.65kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo in share price during trading.

Flour Mill completed the list as its share price fell by N0.75kobo to end trading at N29.05 from N29.80kobo per share.

FCMB was the most active stock as investors traded 40.70 million shares worth N133.65 million.

Custodian shares were traded at a volume of 15.81 million and valued at N95.68 million.

GTCO was next with 13.42 million shares traded at a cost of N401.14 million.

Zenith Bank reported 11.14 million shares worth N265.31 billion, while Jaiz Bank recorded over 10.68 million traded shares at a value of N5.92 million.

