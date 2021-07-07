NSE: Market cap up by 0.2% as First Bank, Access lead trading activities

The market capitalization was up by 0.2 percent at the close of business on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Wednesday.

This followed the increase in the market capitalization to N20.07 trillion from N20.02 trillion reported at the bourse on Tuesday.

The All Share Index also rose by 83.3 basis points to 38,501.31 from 38,418.04 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 296.09 million shares valued at N2.56 billion in 4,507 deals on Wednesday.

This topped the 288.92 million shares valued at N2.01 billion that exchanged hands in 3,240 deals a day earlier.

Cutix led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.33kobo to move from N3.30kobo to N3.63kobo per share at the close of business.

John Holt gained 9.84 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.61kobo to N0.67kobo per share.

Tripple Gee share price rose by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.91kobo from N0.84kobo per share.

Wapic share price was up by 5.36 percent to move from N0.56kobo to N0.59kobo per share at the end of trading.

UPL share price increased by N0.14kobo to end trading with N1.66kobo from N1.52kobo per share.

BOC Gas topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.85kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N8.55kobo to N7.70kobo per share.

Berger share price declined from N9.85kobo to N8.90kobo per share following a loss of N0.95kobo in its share price.

Courtville share price plunged by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share price declined from N0.51kobo to N0.49kobo per share after losing 3.92 percent in share price during trading.

Unity Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 3.51 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.57kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 34.38 million shares worth N265.09 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.69 million and valued at N271.73 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 27.72 million shares traded at a cost of N689.15 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 24.74 million shares worth N574.22 million while Transcorp recorded over 23.92 million traded shares at a value of N21.35 million.

