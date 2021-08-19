NSE: Market cap up by 0.31% as investors pocket N64.9bn

Increase in investors’ participation lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.31 percent and hand stockholders N64.92 billion gain on Thursday.

The rise in investors’ participation pushed up the equity capitalisation to N20.668 trillion from N20.603 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was up 124.62 basis points to settle at 39,670.29 compared to 39,545.67 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 201.83 million shares valued at N1.68 billion in 3,274 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 132.07 million shares valued at N2.67 billion that exchanged hands in 3,307 deals 24 hours earlier.

NAHCO led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.27kobo to move from N2.70kobo to N2.97kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.17kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.70kobo to N1.87kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour’s share price was up by 9.96 percent to end trading at N2.98kobo from N2.71kobo per share.

BOC Gas share price gained 9.90 percent to move from N10.10kobo to N11.10kobo per share at the end of trading.

Pharmdeko’s share price rose by 9.79 percent to end trading with N1.57kobo from N1.43kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart after shedding N5 from its share price during trading to drop from N57 per share to N52 per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share following a loss of 6.67 percent in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance share price plunged by 3.70 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.27 kobo per share.

Ecobank’s share price declined from N5.50kobo to N5.30kobo per share after losing 3.64 percent in share price during trading.

FCMB completed the list as its share price fell by 3.50 percent to end trading at N3.03kobo from N3.14kobo per share.

Courtville was the most active stock as investors traded 34.82 million shares worth N10.09 million.

Ecobank’s shares were traded at a volume of 18.67 million and valued at N102.11 million.

Transcorp was next with 12.78 million shares traded at a cost of N12.47 million.

NAHCO reported 11.27 million shares worth N31.77 million, while Honeywell Flour recorded over 10.98 million traded shares at a value of N32.72 million.

