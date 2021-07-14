NSE: Market cap up by 0.4% as investors pocket N7.9bn

Trading activities closed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalization standing at N19.73 trillion on Wednesday.

This was N7.96 billion or 0.4 percent higher than the N19.72 trillion recorded during the previous day.

The All Share Index was up by 15.31 basis points to settle at 37,872.55 from 37,857.24 reported on Tuesday.

Investors traded 197.23 million shares valued at N2.13 billion in 3,610 deals on Wednesday.

This topped the 197.27 million shares valued at N1.92 billion that exchanged hands in 3,567 transactions the previous day.

Capital Hotel led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.24kobo to move from N2.40kobo to N2.64kobo per share.

NCR gained N0.27kobo percent during trading to increase its share price from N2.73kobo to N3 per share.

Unity Bank’s share price rose by 6.78 percent to end trading at N0.63kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

Total Nigeria’s share price was up by N9.60kobo to move from N158.40kobo to N168 per share at the end of trading.

FTN Cocoa’s share price increased by 5.13 percent to end trading with N0.41kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 5.41 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.74kobo to N0.70kobo per share.

Cornerstone share price declined from N0.56kobo per share to N0.53kobo following a loss of 5.36 percent in its share price.

Oando share price plunged by 4.14 percent to end trading at N3.01 from N3.14kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.70kobo to N0.68kobo per share after losing 2.86 percent in share price during trading.

Access Bank completed the list as its share price fell by N0.20kobo to end trading at N9 from N9.20kobo per share.

UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 35.92 million shares worth N269.55 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.64 million and valued at N259.57 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 17.64 million shares traded at a cost of N424.69 million.

UPDC reported 13.76 million shares worth N20.03 million, while GTCO recorded over 10.37 million traded shares at a value of N304.51 million.

