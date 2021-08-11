NSE: Market cap up by 0.69% as Transcorp, ETI lead active trade

The Nigerian capital market extended its bullish trend on Wednesday with the major indices returning positive outputs at the close of trading.

The market capitalization was up by N142 billion or 0.69 percent to close at N20.55 trillion compared to N20.41 trillion posted on Tuesday.

The All Share Index rose by 271.84 basis points to settle at 39,448.46 from 39,176.62 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 181.41 million shares valued at N2.08 billion in 3,599 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 474.52 million shares valued at N3.98 billion that exchanged hands in 4,161 deals on Tuesday.

Pharmdeko led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by N0.10kobo to move from N1.09 to N1.19kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.13kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.51kobo to N1.64kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share price was up by 7.69 percent to end trading at N1.40kobo from N1.30kobo per share.

Livestock share price gained 6.84 percent to move from N1.90kobo to N2.03 per share at the end of trading.

Linkage Assurance share price increased by 6.78 percent to end trading with N0.63kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.89 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.45kobo per share to N0.41kobo per share.

Wema Bank share price declined from N0.82kobo to N0.76kobo per share following a loss of 7.32 percent in its share price.

May & Baker share price plunged by 6.38 percent to end trading at N4.40kobo from N4.70kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.36kobo to N0.34kobo per share after losing 5.56 percent in share price during trading.

Veritas Kapital completed the list as its share price fell by 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 20.48 million shares worth N19.34 million.

ETI shares were traded at a volume of 17.54 million and valued at N97.99 million.

FCMB was next with 15.31 million shares traded at a cost of N48.20 million.

Sterling Bank reported 14.13 million shares worth N22.23 million, while UBA recorded over 10.93 million traded shares at a value of N83.38 million.

