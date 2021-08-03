NSE: Market cap up by 0.8% as investors gain N163.22bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N163.22 billion on Tuesday as the stock market moved towards a bullish path.

This followed an increase in the market capitalisation by 0.8 percent from N20.11 trillion to N20.27 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The All Share Index was up 313.27 basis points to settle at 38,917.99 compared to 38,604.72 reported on Monday.

Investors traded 231.45 million shares valued at N2.13 billion in 4,651 deals on Tuesday.

This was lower than the 244.28 million shares valued at N1.90 billion that exchanged hands in 4,609 transactions the previous day.

Wema Bank led the gainers’ chart after posting a 5.95 percent surplus to move from N0.84kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

UPDC gained 5.93 percent during trading to increase its share price from N1.18kobo to N1.25kobo per share.

Airtel Africa’s share price rose by N35 to end trading at N650 from N615 per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap up by 0.14% as shareholders pocket N30bn

Courville’s share price was up by 4.17 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share at the end of trading.

Cutix share price increased by N0.19kobo to end trading with N5 from N4.81kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.16 percent from its share price to drop from N0.49kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Honeywell’s share price declined from N1.67kobo to N1.54kobo per share following a loss of N0.13kobo in its share price.

Mutual Benefit’s share price plunged by 5.13 percent to end trading at N0.37kobo from N0.39kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price declined from N0.98kobo to N0.93kobo per share after losing N1 in share price during trading.

Neimeth completed the list as its share price fell by 5.06 percent to end trading at N1.50kobo from N1.58kobo per share.

Transcorp was the most active stock as investors traded 17.47 million shares worth N16.55 million.

Jaiz Bank shares were traded at a volume of 16.58 million and valued at N10.23 million.

Honeywell was next with 13.03 million shares traded at a cost of N19.96 million.

Wema Bank reported 11.35 million shares worth N9.97 million while Mutual Benefit recorded over 11.10 million traded shares at a value of N4.01 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions