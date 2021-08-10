NSE: Market cap up by 1.59% as investors trade 474.5m shares

Investors in the Nigerian capital market gained N320 billion after the bourse rebounded from the previous bearish situation on Tuesday.

The market capitalization was by 1.59 percent to increase from N20.09 trillion reported on Monday to N20.41 trillion on Tuesday.

The All Share Index also increased by 609.36 basis points to settle at 39,176.62 from 38,567.26 achieved on Monday.

Investors traded 474.52 million shares valued at N3.98 billion in 4,161 deals on Tuesday.

This topped the 194.94 million shares valued at N1.01 billion that exchanged hands in 3,830 deals the previous day.

Airtel Africa led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by N65 to move from N650 to N715 per share.

Unity Bank gained 7.14 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.56kobo to N0.60kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price was up by 4.35 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Courville’s share price gained 4.17 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share at the end of trading.

Caverton’s share price increased by 3.89 percent to end trading with N1.87kobo from N1.80kobo per share.

UPL topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.10kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.11kobo to N1.01 per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market cap down by 0.64% as investors lose N130bn

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.54kobo per share following a loss of 6.90 percent in its share price.

Jaiz Bank’s share price plunged by 4.84 percent to end trading at N0.59kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance share price declined from N0.47kobo to N0.45kobo per share after losing 4.26 percent in share price during trading.

Livestock completed the list as its share price fell by 3.06 percent to end trading at N1.90kobo from N1.96kobo per share.

BOC Gas was the most active stock as investors traded 24.97 million shares worth N1.37 billion.

GTCO shares were traded at a volume of 37.28 million and valued at N1.04 billion.

ETI was next with 24.12 million shares traded at a cost of N131.02 million.

Jaiz Bank reported 18.64 million shares worth N11.55 million, while First Bank recorded over 10.30 million traded shares at a value of N74.99 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions