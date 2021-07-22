NSE: Market cap up by 1.6% as investors gain N330bn

The Nigerian stock exchange resumed from the two days Sallah break on a positive note as investors gained N330 billion on Thursday.

Trading ended on the floor of the stock market with market capitalization standing at N20.10 trillion on Thursday.

This was 1.6 percent higher than the N19.77 trillion reported on Monday.

The All Share Index was up by 632.87 basis points settling at 38,585.52 from 37,952.65 achieved before the Sallah break.

Investors traded 203.11 million shares valued at N1.72 billion in 3,969 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than the 462.80 million shares valued at N1.19 billion that exchanged hands in 3,610 transactions on Monday.

Total led the gainers’ chart after gaining N16.80kobo to move from N168 to N184.80kobo per share.

Cutix gained N0.39kobo during trading to increase its share price from N3.99kobo to N4.38kobo per share.

Oando’s share price rose by N0.32kobo to end trading at N3.61kobo from N3.29kobo per share.

Dangote Cement’s share price was up by N18kobo to move from N230 to N248 per share at the end of trading.

Courtville’s share price increased by 4.55 percent to end trading with N0.23kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

AIICO topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.10kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.15kobo to N1.05kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price declined from N0.31kobo to N0.29kobo per share following a loss of 6.45 percent in its share price.

Veritas Kapital’s share price plunged by 4 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Livestock’s share price declined from N1.97kobo to N1.90kobo per share after losing 3.55 percent in share price.

Ardova completed the list as its share price fell by N0.50kobo to end trading at N15 from N15.50kobo per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 22.48 million shares worth N33.80 million.

United Capital’s shares were traded at a volume of 16.90 million and valued at N115.10 million.

Fidelity Bank was next with 14.06 million shares traded at a cost of N33.68 million.

Wema Bank reported 13.95 million shares worth N12.24 million while GTCO recorded over 13.30 million traded shares at a value of N392.12 million.

