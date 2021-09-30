NSE: Market cap up by 2% as investors pocket N320bn

The Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish run with a 2 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization increased by N328 billion to close at N20,955 trillion against the N20,627 trillion posted on Wednesday.

The All Share Index was up by 628.88 basis points and settled at 40,221.17 compared to 39,592.29 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 1.04 billion shares valued at N7.42 billion in 3,752 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 474.37 million shares worth N4 billion that exchanged hands in 3,547 deals on Wednesday.

Today’s trading ended with UPL leading the gainers’ chart with N0.11kobo to move from N1.12kobo to N1.23kobo per share.

Pharmdeko share value was up by 9.81 percent to end trading at N2.35kobo from N2.14kobo per share.

May & Baker gained N0.41kobo to move from N4.47kobo to N4.88kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sovereign Insurance share value appreciated by 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.22kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share value rose by 7.55 percent to move from N0.53kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Chams topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.70 percent from its share value to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

Mansard share price declined from N2.43kobo to N2.33kobo per share after losing 4.12 percent in its share value.

Jaiz Bank’s value slipped by 3.23 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

Livestock share price declined from N2.23kobo to N2.17kobo per share after losing 2.69 percent from its share price during trading.

Unilever completed the list as its share price fell by N0.30kobo to end trading at N13.20kobo from N13.50kobo per share.

Transcohot was the most active stock as investors traded 763.89 million shares worth N2.87 billion.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 53.76 million and valued at N430.46 million.

Transcorp was next with 23.31 million shares traded at a cost of N22.19 million.

GTBank reported 19.41 million shares worth N544.34 million, while Wapic recorded over 18.27 million traded shares at a value of N8.77 million.

