NSE: Market capitalisation adds N9bn, bolstered by consumer goods gains

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose further on Friday, buoyed by buy pressure on consumer goods stocks led by Nigerian Breweries, International Breweries and Unilever.

Across the sectoral indices, the Consumer Goods Index posted the best performance, advancing by 1.06% to 422.28 basis points.

Market breadth closed positive, with 20 gainers emerging against 12 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,221.87 basis points while market capitalisation slipped to N13.158 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.04%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Lasaco led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.33. Champion added 9.86% to end today’s trade at N0.78. UPL advanced by 9.73% to N1.24. International Breweries rose to N3.60, notching up 9.09% in the process. UACN Property completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.98% to N0.92.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ABC Transport topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 6.98% to close at N0.40. UACN shed 5.98% to end today’s trade at N5.50. Unity Bank fell to N0.52, losing 3.70%. Okomu Oil slumped to N79, recording 1.25% depreciation. Fidelity Bank closed at N1.80, going down by 1.10%.

TOP 5 TRADES

158.621 million shares valued at N1.754 billion were traded today in 3,194 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock with 19.078 million of its stocks worth N321.989 million traded in 339 deals. 17.890 million units of FBN Holdings’ shares priced at N89.452 million exchanged hands in 175 transactions. GTB had 16.148 million shares valued at N408.791 million traded in 268 deals. Nigerian Breweries traded 9.129 million shares estimated at N327.437 million in 100 transactions. Chams traded 8.734 million shares valued at N1.783 million in 36 deals.

