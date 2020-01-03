NSE: Market capitalisation hits N13.020tn as bullish run continues

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended the week in the positive territory Friday having sustained the bullish run that dominated the market right from Monday. Investors’ appetite for blue-chip stocks continued to grow, causing market capitalisation to increase by N49 billion and push beyond the N13 trillion mark at the end of the day’s trading. A positive market breadth was posted with 22 gainers recorded as against 15 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.38% to close at 29,968.79. Market capitalisation rose to N13.020 trillion at the end of trading, the highest in 35 days. Year to date, the index is up by 0.47%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Okomu Oil led the pack of gainers today, appreciating by 1.62% to close at N56.50. GTB followed, rising by 3.08% to end the day at N30.1. Climbing up by 2.94%, Zenith Bank closed Thursday’s trade at N19.25. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated recorded 6.11% appreciation, which made it close at N6.95. UBA added 4.17% to end today’s business at N7.5.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nigerian Breweries topped the losers’ chart today with a closing price of N56.1, translating to 4.92% loss. Interlink tumbled by 9.06% to N2.91. Oando dipped to N3.7, shedding 7.27% in the process. GSK lost 4.55% to close at N5.25. Fidson completed the league of top losers, plunging by 3.57% to close the day at N2.7.

TOP 5 TRADES

A total of 608.859 million shares worth N3.761 billion exchanged hands today in 6,071 deals.

Niger Insurance dominated Friday’s trade with 127.245 million of its shares worth N27.994 million traded in 3 deals. Veritas Kapital Assurance traded 121.211 million shares estimated at N24.242 million in 4 deals. 63.540 million units of Zenith Bank’s shares exchanged hands in 748 transactions valued at N1.214 billion. UBA recorded trade worth N340.671 million on 46.042 million shares in 348 deals. Japaul Oil completed the top five stocks on the activity chart with 30.155 million shares traded in 18 deals valued at N6.037 million.

