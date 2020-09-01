NSE: Market capitalisation rises by N45bn, backed by bank stocks gains

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Tuesday, adding N45.296 billion on the back of gains in some bank stocks and a few blue-chip companies.

The day’s positive show hinged on the performances of Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, UBA, UACN and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 27 gainers emerged against 11 losers.

The Banking Index came top of the five sectorial indices assessed, going up by 1.07% to 294.90 points.

Rising by 0.34%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,413.95 basis points. In the same vein, market capitalisation climbed up to N13.258 trillion

Year to date, the index is up by 5.32%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Livestock Feeds, growing by 10% to close at N0.66. Eterna gained 9.47% to close at N2.08. Jaiz Bank rose by 8.93% to N0.61. UACN Property leapt to N0.92, notching up 8.24% in the process. Neimeth completed the top 5, climbing up by 7.53% to N2.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Lasaco topped the losers’ table today, declining by 16.13% to close at N0.26. Tripple G shrank by 12% to end the day at N0.44. WAPIC tumbled to N0.33, losing 5.71%. Union Bank dipped to N5, recording 5.66% loss. PZ closed at N4.10, going down by 2.38%.

TOP 5 TRADES

1.074 billion shares worth N2.105 billion were traded today in 3,221 deals.

Access Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 22.703 million units of its stocks worth N144.999 million traded in 149 deals. 10.923 million units of GTB shares priced at N279.416 million exchanged hands in 278 transactions. Fidelity Bank had 8.465 million shares valued at N14.830 million traded in 76 deals. Lasaco traded 8.074 million shares estimated at N2.098 million in 33 transactions. FCMB traded 7.678 million shares valued at N16.011 million in 68 deals.

