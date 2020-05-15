NSE: Market closes flat on ease in buy pressure

Friday, the Nigerian equities market closed flat, the first time this year, following a balance of power in buy and sell strain after two days of consecutive gain.

Even though the volume of trade climbed higher, market forces stretched the pressure of demand and supply taut.

The role of Friday’s trade, at the end of this week’s trade, is that of a leveller with losses recorded on Monday and Tuesday, and gains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, market breadth turned out positive with 18 gainers recorded relative to 13 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) stood at 23,871.33 basis points while market capitalisation stagnated at N12.441 trillion at the end of trading session today.

Year to date, the index is down by 11.07%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Stanbic led advancers today, appreciating by 9.91% to close at N32.15. Presco added up 9.88% to end today’s trade at N40.05. NPF Microfinance Bank went up by 9.88% to N1.78. Neimeth rose to N9.09, notching up 0.72% in the process. Fidson completed the top 5, climbing by 2.85% to N8.78.

TOP 5 LOSERS

C & I Leasing topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.80% to close at N4.60. Regal Insurance shed 4.76% to end today’s trade at N0.20. FCMB fell to N1.72, losing 4.44%. Oando slumped to N2.71, recording 3.21% depreciation. Vitafoam closed at N5, going down by 1.96%.

TOP 5 TRADES

221.447 million shares estimated at N2.448 billion were traded today in 4,330 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 29.820 million of its stocks worth N670.974 million traded in 359 deals. 29.509 million units of UACN shares priced at N192.202 million exchanged hands in 55 transactions. Access had 21.108 million shares valued at N132.941 million traded in 217 deals. FBN Holdings traded 19.710 million shares estimated at N97.832 million in 272 transactions. Zenith traded 18.696 million shares valued at N287.215 million in 393 deals.

