NSE: Market closes week in positive territory

The Nigerian Stock Exchange ended Friday’s trading in the positive territory as it recorded gains in all its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).A negative market breadth was however posted as there were 13 gainers against 16 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.91% basis points to close at 29,618.52. The market capitalisation closed at N15.256 trillion. Year to date, the index is up by 10.34%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

MTNN the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 2.93% to close at N126.6. GTB added up 3.55% to end today’s trade at N33.5. Stanbic went up by 2.41% to N42.5. UACN rose to N10.7, notching up 7% in the process. Zenith Bank completed the top 5, climbing by 2.29% to N22.3.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Unilever was the worst performing stock today, declining by 18.5% to close at N1.60. WAPCO shed 0.94% to close at N15.8. UBA fell to N8.8, losing 1.12%. Union Bank slumped to N6.05, recording 1.63% depreciation. NEM closed at N1.96, going down by 1.39%.

READ ALSO: Flour Mills to raise N20 billion through bond offering

TOP 5 TRADES

324.974 million shares estimated at N3.554 billion were traded today in 4,175 deals.

UBA was the most active stock with 55.738 million units of its stocks worth N584.804 million traded in 522 deals. 47.475 million units of Access shares priced at N495.530 exchanged hands in 428 transactions. Zenith Bank had 38.285 million shares valued at N844.894 million traded in 480 deals. FCMB traded 21.232 million shares estimated at N41.284 million in 106 transactions. Omatek traded 20.010 million shares valued at N8.204 million in 2 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions