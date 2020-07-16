NSE: Market extends gain by N105bn on the back of telco gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained the previous session’s rally Thursday as MTN and Airtel –two heavyweight telco stocks, also two of the three most capitalised companies on the bourse –largely boosted rise in market capitalisation by N105 billion.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 17 gainers emerged against 16 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) upped by 0.06% to 24,130.04 basis points. Market capitalisation rose to N12.692 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 10.1%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Ikeja Hotel led gainers, growing by 9.80% to close at N1.12. Presco gained 9.28% to close at N49.45. Cadbury rose by 7.41% to N7.25. Courtville leapt to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. Honeywell Flour completed the top 5, climbing up by 0/96% to N4.35.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NAHCO topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.17% to close at N1.98. Unity Bank shrank by 8.16% to end at N0.45. ETI slid to N4.35, losing 7.45%. Fidson dipped to N2.65, recording 7.02% loss. ABC Transport shed 6% to end at N0.47.

TOP 5 TRADES

207.42 million shares worth N1.70 billion were traded today in 3,323 deals.

Sterling Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 60.08 million of its stocks worth N75.11 million. 20.67 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N103.35 millio. Japaul had 17.28 million shares valued at N4.15 million. Transcorp traded 11.57 million shares estimated at N7.17 million. Custodian Investment traded 10.01 million shares valued at N48.03 million.

