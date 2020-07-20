NSE: Market extends loss as profit-taking in bank stocks, negative sentiment continued

The equity market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained the negative performance seen at the previous session on Monday as sell pressure mounted on bank stocks and negative sentiment remained rife.

Just as seen last week, investors’ enlarging desire to rid themselves of bank stocks and recoup their investment weighed on the Banking Index, which was the runt of the litter among the five sectorial indices assessed as it went down by 0.45% to 270.87 basis points.

Trade was bearish, ending with a negative market breadth as 15 losers emerged against 11 gainers.

Contracting by 0.07%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 24,269.58 basis points. In the same vein, market capitalisation slid to N12.660 trillion, losing N9.428 billion.

Year to date, the index is down by 9.58%

TOP 5 GAINERS

GSK led gainers, growing by 9.47% to close at N5.20. Fidson gained 9.43% to close at N2.90. Unity Bank rose by 8.89% to N0.49. Ardova leapt to N13.45, notching up 7.17% in the process. Japaul completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.55% to N0.23.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ table, declining by 12.50% to close at N0.35. Neimeth shrank by 10% to end the day at N1.35. Cutix tumbled to N1.64, losing 9.89%. Chams dipped to N0.22, recording 4.35% loss. Presco closed at N47.45, going down by 4.04%.

TOP 5 TRADES

305.103 million shares worth N2.100 billion were traded in 3,258 deals.

Sovereign Trust was the most preferred stocks today with 75.564 million units of its stocks worth N15.113 million traded in 2 deals. 70.709 million units of UBA shares priced at N441.888 million exchanged hands in 157 transactions. GTB had 36.972 million shares valued at N795.132 million traded in 255 deals. Japaul traded 17.416 million shares estimated at N3.710 million in 41 transactions. Zenith traded 14.191 million shares valued at N222.644 million in 379 deals.

