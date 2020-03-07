NSE: Market goes bearish again on profit-taking in bank stocks

The bear returned to the Nigerian bourse on Friday as sell pressure in blue-chip bank stocks caused key performance indices to end in the red.

However, a negative market breadth was recorded as 19 gainers emerged against 16 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.55% to close at 26,279.61 basis points.

The market capitalisation slumped to N13.695 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 2.10%

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Mobil led gainers, growing by 9.98% to close at N146.5. BUA gained 1.58 to close at N35.3. Red Star Express rose by 9.73% to N3.27. Union Bank leapt to N7.05, notching up 2.92% in the process. May & Baker completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.69% to N2.15.

Read also: NSE: Bank stocks lead trades as index rises further

TOP 5 LOSERS

Zenith Bank topped the losers’ table, declining by 6% to close at N18.8. Stanbic shrank by 1.96% to end at N35. ETI tumbled to N5.85, losing 9.30%. Unilever dipped to N13, recording 3.70% loss. FBN Holdinds closed at N5.35, going down by 6.96%.

TOP 5 TRADES

361.108 million shares worth N4.275 billion were traded today in 4,602 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 85.835 million of its stocks worth N1.654 billion traded in 880 deals. 43.951 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.080 billion exchanged hands in 581 transactions. UBA had 34.923 million shares valued at N34.923 million traded in 364 deals. Access traded 24.656 million shares estimated at N214.605 million in 195 transactions. Fidelity Bank traded 22.786 million shares valued at N45.246 million in 105 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions