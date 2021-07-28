NSE: Market indices down by 0.03% as investors lose N5.79bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N5.79 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the slump in the market capitalisation to N20.210 trillion today.

The figure was 0.02 percent lower than the N20.216 trillion recorded by the bourse the previous day.

The All Share Index was also down by 11.12 basis points or 0.03 percent to settle at 38,791.03 compared to 38,802.15 achieved on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, shareholders traded 237.51 million shares valued at N1.88 billion in 4,305 deals.

This was lower than the 243.08 million shares valued at N1.89 billion that exchanged hands in 4,326 deals on Tuesday.

Capital Hotel led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.26kobo to move from N2.64kobo to N2.90kobo per share at the close of business.

Oando gained N0.47kobo during trading to increase its share price from N4.79kobo to N5.26kobo per share.

BOC Gas share price rose by N0.75kobo to end trading at N9.20kobo from N8.45kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by 8.16 percent to move from N0.49kobo to N0.53kobo per share at the end of trading.

Livestock’s share price increased by N0.11kobo to end trading with N2.40kobo from N2.29kobo per share.

Chip Plc topped the losers’ chart after shedding 10 percent from its share price to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.54kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share price declined from N1 to N0.90kobo per share following a loss of 10 percent in its share price.

Pharmadeko’s share price plunged by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.09 from N1.21kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.44kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 6.82 percent in share price during trading.

Eterna completed the list as its share price fell by N0.50kobo to end trading at N7.10kobo from N7.60kobo per share.

Oando was the most active stock as investors traded 44.29 million shares worth N232.96 million.

UBA shares were traded at a volume of 19.34 million and valued at N150.74 million.

Wema Bank was next with 14.24 million shares traded at a cost of N11.87 million.

Access Bank reported 13.29 million shares worth N123.73 million while Jaiz Bank recorded over 12.29 million traded shares at a value of N7.58 million.

