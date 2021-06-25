NSE: Market indices down by 0.78% as investors lose N150bn

Investors at the Nigerian stock market lost N150billion during trading activities as the bourse slipped back to the negative zone on Friday.

At the close of business on Friday, the market capitalization stood at N19.63 trillion.

This was N150 billion lower than the N19.78 trillion reported the previous day.

The All-Share Index also lost 296.09 points or 0.78 percent to close at 37,658.26 against 37,954.35 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 202.71 million shares valued at N2.40 billion in 3,630 deals on Friday.

This was higher than the 167.40 million shares valued at N1.82 billion that exchanged hands in 3,256 deals 24 hours earlier.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.14kobo to move from N1.41kobo to N1.55kobo per share.

Fidson gained N0.50kobo during trading to increase its share price from N5.06kobo to N5.56kobo per share.

UPL share price rose by N0.15kobo to end trading at N1.67kobo from N1.52kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price was up by 8.33 percent to move from N0.60kobo to N0.65kobo per share at the end of trading.

Sovereign Insurance share price increased by 8 percent to end trading at N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance Bank topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.16kobo in its share price to drop from N1.89kobo to N1.73kobo per share.

UBN’s share price declined from N5.80kobo to N5.35kobo per share following a loss of N0.45kobo in its share price.

Mutual Benefit’s share price plunged by 4.55 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Eterna’s share price declined from N7.95kobo to N7.60kobo per share after losing N0.35kobo in share price during trading.

Dangote Cement completed the list as its share price fell by N9 to end trading at N221 from N230 per share.

GTCO was the most active stock as investors traded 21.17 million shares worth N629.85 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 15.65 million and valued at N112.95 million.

United Capital was next with 13.71 million shares traded at a cost of N83.18 million.

Chams reported 13.18 million shares worth N2.63 million, while Mutual Benefit recorded over 11.97 million traded shares at a value of N4.94 million.

